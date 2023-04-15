1

If an employer provides a check to be mobile deposited and subsequently the check is insufficiently funded, and creating an overdraft of my account. The employer "claims" in order to resolve the overdraft, I need to provide my personal account detail access: username, password, routing, and account numbers. Is this legal?

    This smells extremely scammy. Is this a real employer? Have you visited the employer's physical place of business? Is this a "work from home" kind of deal where you have never met in person with anyone affiliated with the company?
    – shoover
    1 hour ago

