I have a credit card from one of the top five largest banks in the United States. The credit card offers cash-back rewards. The credit card company offers that the cash back can be issued directly to any United States personal checking or savings account, if I supply them with the routing number and account number on one of my personal checks (along with the name of the bank):

The credit card company states that the routing and account numbers I supply will not be stored after the deposit of the cash-back takes place.

My checking account happens to be with another bank, which is one of the top ten largest banks in the United States.

Is it generally safe for me to give my checking account's routing and account numbers to the credit card company? Is it theoretically possible for the credit card company to use that information to withdraw funds from my checking account?