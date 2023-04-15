I have received a parcel today of a fake pair of Ray Ban sunglasses.Posted from a Chinese company. A receipt was included . The receipt listed my correct phone number, incorrect details of my credit card and the cost was listed as $198 US.I have checked all of my bank statements and cannot find any cost that correlates. Is this some type of new scam? The receipt is listed for a company as BayBan.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 6 times
New contributor
