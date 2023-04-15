0

I have received a parcel today of a fake pair of Ray Ban sunglasses.Posted from a Chinese company. A receipt was included . The receipt listed my correct phone number, incorrect details of my credit card and the cost was listed as $198 US.I have checked all of my bank statements and cannot find any cost that correlates. Is this some type of new scam? The receipt is listed for a company as BayBan.

Improve this question
New contributor
Deb French is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Deb French is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.