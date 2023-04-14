0

Fairly self-explanatory: can I pay in a shop using the Google Pay website on my phone, rather than having the app?

Improve this question
New contributor
pythonbeginner is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Have you asked Google?
    – keshlam
    9 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

pythonbeginner is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.