I'm confused with the tax withholding on Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) Medicare Hospital Insurance. It is supposed to be calculated as a fixed percentage (1.45%) of my gross income, with no income cap. While this should be simple to calculate, I can't get the numbers to match. I changed everything by a factor, but the proportions should be the same. I match the first paychecks by 1.45% multiple, but my employer seems to be taking more out than that. Any idea what is going on?
|PayDate
|Income
|FedFICAMedHospitalIns_EE
|FedFICAMedHospitalIns_EE_calc
|5/14/2021
|$2,087.55
|$30.27
|$30.27
|5/21/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.25
|$28.21
|5/28/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.46
|$27.02
|6/4/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.28
|$27.02
|6/11/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.27
|$27.02
|6/18/2021
|$2,087.55
|$29.29
|$28.03
|6/25/2021
|$2,087.55
|$29.28
|$28.03
|7/2/2021
|$2,087.55
|$29.28
|$28.03
|7/9/2021
|$2,087.55
|$29.29
|$28.03
|7/16/2021
|$2,087.55
|$29.28
|$28.03
|7/23/2021
|$2,087.55
|$29.29
|$28.03
|7/30/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.78
|$27.53
|8/6/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.78
|$27.53
|8/13/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.78
|$27.53
|8/20/2021
|$2,092.15
|$28.78
|$27.59
|8/27/2021
|$2,087.55
|$31.88
|$27.53
|9/3/2021
|$2,149.51
|$28.78
|$28.42
|9/10/2021
|$2,147.54
|$28.78
|$28.40
|9/17/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.78
|$27.53
|9/24/2021
|$2,087.55
|$28.78
|$27.53