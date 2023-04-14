I'm confused with the tax withholding on Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) Medicare Hospital Insurance. It is supposed to be calculated as a fixed percentage (1.45%) of my gross income, with no income cap. While this should be simple to calculate, I can't get the numbers to match. I changed everything by a factor, but the proportions should be the same. I match the first paychecks by 1.45% multiple, but my employer seems to be taking more out than that. Any idea what is going on?

PayDate Income FedFICAMedHospitalIns_EE FedFICAMedHospitalIns_EE_calc 5/14/2021 $2,087.55 $30.27 $30.27 5/21/2021 $2,087.55 $28.25 $28.21 5/28/2021 $2,087.55 $28.46 $27.02 6/4/2021 $2,087.55 $28.28 $27.02 6/11/2021 $2,087.55 $28.27 $27.02 6/18/2021 $2,087.55 $29.29 $28.03 6/25/2021 $2,087.55 $29.28 $28.03 7/2/2021 $2,087.55 $29.28 $28.03 7/9/2021 $2,087.55 $29.29 $28.03 7/16/2021 $2,087.55 $29.28 $28.03 7/23/2021 $2,087.55 $29.29 $28.03 7/30/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53 8/6/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53 8/13/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53 8/20/2021 $2,092.15 $28.78 $27.59 8/27/2021 $2,087.55 $31.88 $27.53 9/3/2021 $2,149.51 $28.78 $28.42 9/10/2021 $2,147.54 $28.78 $28.40 9/17/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53 9/24/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53