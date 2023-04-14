0

I'm confused with the tax withholding on Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) Medicare Hospital Insurance. It is supposed to be calculated as a fixed percentage (1.45%) of my gross income, with no income cap. While this should be simple to calculate, I can't get the numbers to match. I changed everything by a factor, but the proportions should be the same. I match the first paychecks by 1.45% multiple, but my employer seems to be taking more out than that. Any idea what is going on?

PayDate Income FedFICAMedHospitalIns_EE FedFICAMedHospitalIns_EE_calc
5/14/2021 $2,087.55 $30.27 $30.27
5/21/2021 $2,087.55 $28.25 $28.21
5/28/2021 $2,087.55 $28.46 $27.02
6/4/2021 $2,087.55 $28.28 $27.02
6/11/2021 $2,087.55 $28.27 $27.02
6/18/2021 $2,087.55 $29.29 $28.03
6/25/2021 $2,087.55 $29.28 $28.03
7/2/2021 $2,087.55 $29.28 $28.03
7/9/2021 $2,087.55 $29.29 $28.03
7/16/2021 $2,087.55 $29.28 $28.03
7/23/2021 $2,087.55 $29.29 $28.03
7/30/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53
8/6/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53
8/13/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53
8/20/2021 $2,092.15 $28.78 $27.59
8/27/2021 $2,087.55 $31.88 $27.53
9/3/2021 $2,149.51 $28.78 $28.42
9/10/2021 $2,147.54 $28.78 $28.40
9/17/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53
9/24/2021 $2,087.55 $28.78 $27.53
Improve this question
1
  • 1
    Why are your calculated numbers different when the income is the same? i.e 30.27, 28.21, 27.02, and 28.03 are not all the same percentage of 2087.55. Something is changing week to week in both the employer's calculation and in yours..
    – Mark
    47 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.