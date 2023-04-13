0

We had been keeping our cash savings in a Purepoint high yield savings account for the past few years, until we got this email from them a couple months ago:

"We’re reaching out to let you know about important changes to your account(s) and to the PurePoint® Financial organization. After thoughtful review of our business, we’ve made the decision to permanently close PurePoint Financial. This closure is scheduled to occur in late April 2023."

So we looked for another high yield savings account to move our money to, and settled on UFB Direct. Within about a month, we get this email:

"Thank you for being a UFB Direct preferred customer. We hope you’re enjoying your leading rate on your Preferred Savings account! As one of our valued customers, we wanted to let you know that starting 4/13/2023, UFB Direct will no longer offer Preferred Savings to new customers. This will not affect your account in any way. Sit back, relax, and continue to enjoy 5.02% APY* – no action needed on your part!"

I'm just curious as to whether these two banks are responding to an economic force that I am unaware of, or if it is just random. Any insight is appreciated.

Generally high yield savings accounts are used by banks to increase the deposit base. The banks are required to keep a certain ratio of loans outstanding to deposits in the bank, and paying high interest on deposit accounts helps banks to quickly bring in more deposits.

However it comes with a risk that the depositors will leave as quickly as they came once the banks start to lowering the savings interests. The banks assume that certain percentage of depositors will stay for various reasons when the interest rates go down.

In your case, you seem to be chasing the highest deposit interest possible, and you've hit banks that reached their goals on new deposits. In the first case it looks like the whole operation is being wound down, in the second it appears that the bank is no longer interested in new deposits (they reached their target), but is interested in keeping the depositors they acquired (they're not yet dropping the interest for the existing accounts, only new ones).

