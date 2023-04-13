I am helping my daughter do her taxes, and have a question about what deductions are appropriate.

She is on her own, not a dependent anymore but still on my insurance as she's under 26. Her income is a gig-economy mix. i.e. multiple jobs. The W2s are straightforward, but a 1099-NEC opens a can of worms. One job issued this and it represents about 1/4 of her total income. I have limited Schedule C experience, recalling that in the year I filed a Sch C, I was able to take a deduction for my own health care cost.

My question - with a mix of income like this, what is the amount that's allowed to be deducted? I'm thinking some type of pro-rating would be required, but unable to find any guidance. Any independent contractor/ Sch C advice seems to address when that's the only income type. FWIW, when we priced the insurance, we agreed she'd pay for 1/3 the monthly premium and have kept records on this and a few other small expenses this job incurred.