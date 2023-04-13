0

I am helping my daughter do her taxes, and have a question about what deductions are appropriate.

She is on her own, not a dependant anymore but still on my insurance as she's under 26. Her income is a gig-economy mix. i.e. multiple jobs. The W2s are straightforward, but a 1099-NEC opens a can of worms. One job issued this and it represents about 1/4 of her total income. I have limited Schedule C experience, recalling that in the year I filed a Sch C, I was able to take a deduction for my own health care cost.

My question - with a mix of income like this, what is the amount that's allowed to be deducted? I'm thinking some type of pro-rating would be required, but unable to find any guidance. Any independent contractor/ Sch C advice seems to address when that's the only income type. FWIW, when we priced the insurance, we agreed she'd pay for 1/3 the monthly premium and have kept records on this and a few other small expenses this job incurred.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.