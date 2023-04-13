1 ) Delta (for European options) is the derivative of the option price with respect to the price of the underlying. The result is a measures the rate of change of the theoretical option value with respect to changes in the underlying asset's price.

Since a European call option gives the right to purchase the underlying at some predetermined price at some time in the future. there are only two possible extreme cases in between which the value of delta will fall:

the price of the derivative does not change if the underlying changes: this is the case for far out the money options - e.g. the right to buy something in 2 days for the price of 1000 that costs only 1 at the moment (it is worthless).

the price of the derivative changes one for one with the price of the underlying e.g. the right to buy something in 2 days for the price of 1 that costs 1000 at the moment (it is certain that the right will be used, hence the movement is identical to owning the underlying outright).

Side remark, that is very much simplified, because in reality you can have Spot, Forward, Spot premium adjusted, forward premium adjusted Delta for example. Non Vanilla options are anyhow different and delta can be very different from 0-1.

2 ) The asset trend has nothing to do with option pricing. Delta hedging is done so that the portfolio value remains unchanged when small changes occur in the value of the underlying security.

Edit: I know you ment the trend in the underlying security but as I wrote, this trend is entrirely unimportant for pricing options. In a nutshell, option pricing is entirely based on "no arbitrage" and "replication / hedging" arguments within a risk neutral framework. As a result, the derivative price does not depend on the drift / trend of the underlying.