Basically, I'd really like to give a natural interpretation of $$\Delta(t) =\frac{\partial O}{\partial S} \tag{1}$$ as prescribed by the Black-Scholes model for European derivatives, where $O(t)$ is the option price and $S(t)$ is the price of the underlying. $\Delta(t)$ is supposed to be the fraction (hence a number between $0$ and $1$) of the asset (whose price is $S(t)$) bought by the writer during the interval between option subscription and expiry date.

Who guarantees that $\displaystyle\frac{\partial O}{\partial S}\in(0,1]$? As a writer, the criterion to buy more or fewer assets (tuning $\Delta(t)$) should be driven only by the asset trend $S(t)$, and the strike price $X$. Why take $\partial O / \partial S$? What does it tell concretely?