I make account in pacific prime bank and my invest in bitcoin was deposited there and in order to transfer in my account i need to pay 1200 dollar for cot code and imf code is this scam??
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 10 times
New contributor
2There's no money, and you will get nothing. Any money you pay for any cot code will be lost and never recovered.– littleadv52 mins ago
Any money/bitcoins you have already given them are also gone. Walk away and count it as a learning experience.– keshlam9 mins ago
