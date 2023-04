Suppose I am living in an Airbnb in NYC for a year but my permanent address is listed as being in another state. In TurboTax, is it okay to submit a change of address form since the federal tax return still lists the other state as my permanent address?

Note that when I fill out the taxes for the permanent address in the other state, I have to pay a lot. When I fill it out for the address in NYC instead, I don't have to pay anything.