A company direct deposited my pay into my business account but instead of paying out to my company directly, they were paying me personally as an employee. Since the income was going into my business account and I was given a W2 personally for the income, my company is incorrectly claiming the deposit as income so I am paying taxes twice on the same income because I am paying taxes on the income personally as well. What entry do I have to do to correct the income from income to an expense to cancel it out? Can I input a new entry and put it as Compensation to Officer as my wage?