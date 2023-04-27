post tax and Roth 401k are different.

Yes. "Post tax" (or "after-tax") contributions are part of the traditional 401k account. You can contribute more to the 401k than the deferral limit. The amount above the deferral limit is considered "after tax" contribution since it is taxed when you earn it.

Do I pay tax for post tax 401k later? How much do I pay?

Yes. You need to keep track of your post-tax contributions. The amount you've contributed is your "basis". You then prorate your distributions so that a certain portion of your distribution is attributed to the contributed basis and the rest to the earnings. Only the earnings portion is taxed.

What do I have to do to make it Roth 401k? Do I have to pay some tax right away or is it just a procedure thing by filing some papers?

You do a conversion. Basically you roll over the after tax portion into Roth portion. If the plan allows it you can do "in-plan" conversion, if not - you roll it over into a Roth IRA.

You then pay taxes, as described above.

As opposed to IRAs, in 401k you have three separate buckets as you've been told. That makes it much easier both for tracking and for conversions. You only need to consider the after-tax bucket for the basis to earnings ratio.

If they differ, then I guess the people who "know" it and do something to make it Roth 401k will pay less tax and people who don't know it will pay more tax. Isn't that quite unfair?

Isn't it your own responsibility to know what you do with your own money? After-tax 401k contributions are voluntary and you have to explicitly ask to make them. Usually this is done as part of the "mega-backdoor" strategy specifically to increase the Roth component, and the best way to do that is to immediately do the after-tax to Roth conversion. That way the ratio of contribution to earnings is such that there are very little taxes, if at all, to pay during the conversion and then you have tax-free growth.