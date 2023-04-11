The decision to exercise is based on the strike, not breakeven. If you buy an 50 call for $4, your breakeven is $54 because at $54 you'd make a $4 profit from the option (assuming you immediately sold the stock for $54). But even if the stock was at $52, you'd still exercise the option - you profit from the option would be only $2 and you'd have a net loss of $2, which is better than not exercising and having a loss of $4.

The same is true for the seller - it's just a bit easier to visualize as the buyer since the buyer has the optionality. If you sell a 50 call for $4 and the underlying is at $52, they would exercise the option and you'd lose $2 from the option (i.e. you bought the stock at $52 to cover the short call and sold it for $50) for a net profit of $2.

So it's proper to calculate the probability of the stock going to the strike rather then the breakeven since the cutoff point for exercising the option is the strike, not the breakeven price.

If the party exercising the option is different from the original buyer, does the different party still have the same $54 breakeven?

If the option is sold and re-bought by a different buyer who pays a different price, yes they would have a different breakeven that you, but that would still not change the probability of exercise only the net profit that the other buyer would get at expiry.

The other party's breakeven is pretty much irrelevant to you.