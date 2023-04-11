0

I understand S Corps are flow through entities so if I am paying the net income on my personal taxes then can the S Corp pay for the taxes due? Also can the S Corp be able to deduct the taxes paid as a deduction?

can the S Corp pay for the taxes due?

Why? Why would the corporation, a separate legal entity, pay your personal obligations? Do you want to pierce the corporate veil? Because that's how you pierce the corporate veil.

Also can the S Corp be able to deduct the taxes paid as a deduction?

Of course not, how is it a deduction for the corporation? It's not a legitimate business expense.

The corporation can pay you a salary, and withhold taxes on your behalf from that salary. In fact, the corporation is required to do that if it's profitable (you're required to pay yourself a reasonable salary before taking distributions). But the corporation cannot and should not pay your personal obligations.

  • The corporation does pay me a salary and with withholdings I am entitled to a refund. However when the corporations net income flows over to my personal then I now owe taxes. The taxes due is from the corporation. If the corp is able to pay and be able to deduct the annual $800 corp tax then I don't see how this is any different because it is a tax incurred by the corporation.
    – Dallat
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    @Dallat it is not a tax incurred by the corporation. It is a tax incurred by you because you received net profit from the corporation, as the owner.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

