can the S Corp pay for the taxes due?

Why? Why would the corporation, a separate legal entity, pay your personal obligations? Do you want to pierce the corporate veil? Because that's how you pierce the corporate veil.

Also can the S Corp be able to deduct the taxes paid as a deduction?

Of course not, how is it a deduction for the corporation? It's not a legitimate business expense.

The corporation can pay you a salary, and withhold taxes on your behalf from that salary. In fact, the corporation is required to do that if it's profitable (you're required to pay yourself a reasonable salary before taking distributions). But the corporation cannot and should not pay your personal obligations.