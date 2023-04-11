Of course you're already right up against the deadline for this year, so there is no "months before" available right now. You could file a request for extension, but you have to submit an initial estimated return (and payment) with that... and if it turns out you owe more than you sent, they'll ding you for late payment on the remainder due. So presumably you're asking about next year.

When submitting an electronic return, I know it's possible to send the forms and then mail them a check separately... so that implies that your general scenario is possible. But how early do you expect to actually have all the information available to let you file? I didn't get the last of my numbers until the start of March; I did immediately file then but that would have left me with a maximum possible delay of about six weeks. Whether that's enough to be worth the effort will depend on your own specific investments and cash flows and whatever.