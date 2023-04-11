0

As I understand it, for many student loans, when you take out the loan, there is a daily, fixed, simple interest that accrues. This accrues on the principal but does not capitalize. Therefore, if I am in school for 3 academic years, upon graduating, I then owe

Total = P + r_{daily}*P * 2.75 * 365

2.75 because I graduate in June.

After I graduate, I have a 6 month grace period during which interest continues to accrue but does not capitalize. So it's the same thing. If I still don't pay anything, when the grace period ends, I owe

Total = P + r_{daily}*P * 3.25 * 365

where the 3.25 comes from the additional 6 months. Let's suppose I couldn't pay my loans up to this point, perhaps because I couldn't find work. Now I get happen to get a job right at the end of this grace period. But too late, it ends and my interest gets capitalized.

So now future interest is calculated based on Total = P + r_{daily}*P * 3.25 * 365 instead of just P.

Now suppose my job isn't very good and I can't quite cover my interest payments. Would my daily accrual now capitalize daily as well?

I know this is all very speculative, but the point I was trying to understand was, does capitalization of loans only happen once or does it happen daily after the grace period is over?

I am using two types of loans

Any clarification on this would be great.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.