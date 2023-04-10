We moved to Washington State last year which is Community Property State. We (myself and spouse) don't have any community income (income generated by shared assets) ; We both have income reported in W2 forms and interest income(1009-INT). We are planning to use 'Married Filing Separately' status this time because of the tax situation. Do we (myself and spouse) still need to file Form 8958 when we do Federal return, even though all our income are only from employment (w2) and interest(1099-INT) ?
1 Answer
These two claims:
We ... don't have any community income and
We both have income reported in W2 - they're contradicting each other. Earned income is generally community property (See the statute).
As to interest income - it may or may not be community, depending on what the interest was for and on what account.