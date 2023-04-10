-1

If I've been currently working for 4 years at a tech company in the US that is about to go IPO, what is chance that I will get at least a million dollar through the company's stock when the company goes IPO? Also, if I'm fired before the company goes IPO, will I get to keep the shares of the original company?

    How on Earth do you expect anyone to answer that without knowing anything about your stake in the company and what company that is?
    – littleadv
    13 mins ago
  • Re being fired: See your contract re when the shares are actually considered vested.
    – keshlam
    3 mins ago

