I received a K-1 with a positive value X in Box 1, and a negative value Y in Box 2.

The partner's instructions for K1 seem to treat them completely independently, even if both are passive, although they reference the same lines in Schedule E.

Instructions for Box 1:

If income is reported in box 1, report the income on Schedule E (Form 1040), line 28, column (h).

If a loss is reported in box 1, follow the Instructions for Form 8582 to figure how much of the loss can be reported on Schedule E (Form 1040), line 28, column (g).

Instructions for Box 2:

If you have a loss from a passive activity in box 2 and you do not meet all the conditions in (1) above, follow the Instructions for Form 8582 to figure how much of the loss you can report on Schedule E (Form 1040), line 28, column (g).

If you have income from a passive activity in box 2, report the income on Schedule E (Form 1040), line 28, column (h).

If I am interpreting these instructions literally, then I should have passive income from Box 1, while the loss from Box 2 is disallowed, resulting in a net gain of X.

Is this correct interpretation, or should the values in Box 1 and Box 2 be combined and treated together as either a gain or loss?