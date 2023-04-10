I have an LLC (had) that I neglected to fill out my proper paper work for last year. Looking online I can see that its status is "administratively dissolved".

I'm not really sure what to do at this point. I still want to operate it (it sells digital products online). State is North Carolina.

I didn't set it up. It was set up by on of my 2 original partners, but they have since left the LLC. They left me with the LLC, but I wasn't really very good at maintaining the legal side I guess. I'm full-time employed elsewhere... alas.