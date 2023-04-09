Please help!! I contributed $6000 to Roth IRA in 11/3/2020. In 12/22/2020 I contributed to Traditional IRA $6000 (I did not know that $6000 was for the combination of Roth and Traditional). In 1/14/2021, I converted my $6000 Traditional to Roth (I have 1099-R). Also, in 5/25/2021 I contributed $6000 to my Roth and in the same day, I contributed $6000 (Mistake again) to my traditional. So, with the conversion to Roth, I ended up having in my individual retirement account $18,000 Roth and $6000 Traditional (I have no work contributions) without counting any gain/loss. Also, I never reported my contributions or conversion in the 2020 and 2021 tax returns (again, I was filing my taxes using Turbotax and I did not know that they needed to be reported). Just recently while I was doing my 2022 taxes using Turbotax I found out that what I was previously doing was wrong and I am in a big mess. I talked to Turbotax agents and a private CPA on what is the best plan to fix all of that, but I got different advice. It is a mess and confusing. As of now, after I sold all my investment, my Roth balance is $4,568, and my Traditional is $1,931 (big losses). My plan is to contribute to year 2022 the maximum Roth contribution by April 18th. I would appreciate it if I can get help from anyone on what is the best solution and what is the roadmap to fix all of that. For example, some of the questions that needed to be answered are:

Do I need to file an amendment tax return for 2020 and 2021?

Is withdrawing the excess contribution money a better option? And if it is the case, then how much I have to withdraw and from Roth, Traditional, or both?

Is recharacterization or transferring the excess toward the 2022 contribution better options?

The 6% penalty is to be taken from the final balance or from the initial contributions. Is there a 10% penalty as well? I am confused and I am not sure if the questions above I asked are the right questions. In summary all I need if I can get a clear plan and steps on how to solve all this problem. Your help is definitely greatly appreciated!!