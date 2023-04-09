My previous company never deducted Social Security and Medicare taxes for the last 6 years. In all these years, I have been filing the taxes using the exact W2 information that they provide. I think it was a mistake by my previous company specifically for me, since they have deducted these taxes for all other employees. The IRS till date hasn't questioned me or the previous company. I recently moved to a new company and they have started deducting it. Will there be any issues when I file taxes this year?

Whose responsibility is it for paying SS and Medicare ? I read in some forms that it is the company and not the individual.