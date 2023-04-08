For context, boba is a beverage.

My econ professor knows a guy who started a chain of these portable boba stands (not brick-and-mortar, they're just stands). There's currently around 40 franchises. I asked him more about it, and he said that it would require around a $50K initial investment, which is relatively low. He said I could expect to make a few thousand a month. However, he did assure me that it was very low-risk, and he had a friend who owned 3 franchises. The only problem is that it would require me to work as a boba employee for six months in Portland per the owner's rules. I was thinking that if I could own multiple, I could just hire a manager and make that passive income. So what are your thoughts?