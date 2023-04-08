0

For context, boba is a beverage.

My econ professor knows a guy who started a chain of these portable boba stands (not brick-and-mortar, they're just stands). There's currently around 40 franchises. I asked him more about it, and he said that it would require around a $50K initial investment, which is relatively low. He said I could expect to make a few thousand a month. However, he did assure me that it was very low-risk, and he had a friend who owned 3 franchises. The only problem is that it would require me to work as a boba employee for six months in Portland per the owner's rules. I was thinking that if I could own multiple, I could just hire a manager and make that passive income. So what are your thoughts?

  • If you're paying $50k to someone else upfront, there's a good chance (not a guarantee) that it's a scam
    – user253751
    55 mins ago
    Do you have a business plan? Do you know the market where you want to open the stand? The rules to manage a food place? The costs of supplies? What are your expected margins? If you have no answer to any of those questions - walk away. The franchise seller will be the only one who's guaranteed to profit.
    – littleadv
    42 mins ago
  • @user253751 I don't think so since there are like forty franchises and it's pretty well known if you Google it
    – Austin Darshin
    40 mins ago
  • @littleadv My expected margins are about a few thousand a month, since rent is only a few hundred dollars. My professor said it's low risk.
    – Austin Darshin
    39 mins ago
    @AustinDarshin your professor, as the guy you're going to give 50K to, says it's low risk? And you trust that why? The fact that there are 40 suckers doesn't mean that you will make money. A lot of franchisees of a lot of franchises are struggling and the franchise contracts are usually very hard to get out of. Not everyone will be willing to admit they made a mistake, especially if the only source of your info is from the sales person you're supposed to be giving money to.
    – littleadv
    27 mins ago

