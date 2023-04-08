Doing taxes by both Turbotax (TT) and TaxAct (TA), I get different answers to my relatively simple situation. Here is the summary of their respective calculations:

line# Entry Turbotax TaxAct 1 wages 53191 2 div 13320 13320 3 int 281 281 4 capgains 24 24 5 feie -53191 -53191 6 subtotal 13625 -39566 7 deductions -12950 -12950 8 taxable inc 675 0 9 taxes 101 0 10 foreign tax credit -76 11 taxes due 25

The main difference is line 1 wherein TT records my (foreign self-employed) wages and then subtracts FEIE in line 5, while TA doesn't record my wages (line 1/TA is blank) but subtracts FEIE in line 5. As a result, line 6 (a subtotal that I have inserted) is +13K for TT but -39K for TA. Then they both apply the deduction resulting in a positive taxable income for TT and 0 for TA. Additionally, for whatever reason, TA doesn't give me a foreign tax credit (for foreign tax deducted from a mutual fund's distribution) but TT does. Finally, I am left with a tax due of 25 via TT and 0 via TA. So who is correct?

But more conceptually, do I first report my foreign income and then deduct it via FEIE (as TT does) or do I not report it as it is not US income, and yet deduct it (as TA does). In my mind, TT is correct, because you can only deduct something if you first declare it. But I have gone through the TA entries a few times and can't figure out how to make it record my wages first and then deduct them. In other words, I don't know if I am doing something wrong or TA is doing it wrong.

I'd rather use TA because it is substantially cheaper than TT, but maybe this is a classic case of "I get what I pay for."

