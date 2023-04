You are missing that the odds of you getting that potential profit are very small. You don't mention the strikes of the options, but my guess is that you are looking at a credit put spread. Since the max loss is very low, the current price is deep into the "loss" leg of the spread, meaning the stock will have to rise (or drop, depending on the direction of the spread) significantly for you to break even, let alone make a profit.

With only a $5 loss, it may be worth trying out just to understand the mechanics of options, but most likely you will not make a profit unless you get very, very lucky.