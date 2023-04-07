0

Say I sold ONE,(January 21,2022 AMZN 3100 PUT) for $506.25 on September 16, 2020 and bought it back on January 21 2022 for $94.04. Is the Gain Long Term or short term ?

Improve this question
New contributor
Vin Joshi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Vin Joshi is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy