I'm new to this forurm so please forgive me if I'm violating decorum.

I'm moving gnucash 4 to a new computer, just like I've done in the past. Both run windows 10. This time, I'm getting the "can't obtain lock" error. I can open the file read-only, but can't save it anywhere, even on an external drive.

The fix on the web is to click "open anyway" instead of "read only." Doing this on the new computer opens a blank file, not the file with the data I'm trying to move. I found a .lck file on my old computer (which works fine). I copied it to the new computer. Now, step 1 "open anyway" opens the file and shows the correct data rather than a blank file. But I still can't save it anywhere, even to an external drive or Dropbox. I still get the message, "Could not write to (pathname\filename). ...May be on a read-only file system, you may not have write permission for the directory, or your anti-virus software is preventing this action." It's not anti-virus and I have permission to write. I've tried version 5 on the new machine. Same results. Rebooting makes no difference. I've installed other software on this new machine without a problem like this, so I don't think it's windows 10 misbehaving.

I'm out of ideas. Any suggestions?