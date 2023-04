I'm looking at this Interactive Brokers account:

The cash position is 77,535.00 EUR. Interactive Brokers say it's worth 84,755.45 USD. xe.com agrees with that estimate. However, converting 77,535.00 EUR to USD via FXCONV (where Interactive Brokers is routing such orders by default) only brings 84,565.42 USD, which is a 190.03 USD less than 84,755.45 USD. Therefore, I don't thing going through FXCONV is optimal.

How can I exchange EUR to USD on Interactive Brokers without going through a FXCONV?