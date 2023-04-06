I have been in an apartment complex for over a year now. I got a new lease offer $100 less than it is currently for next year both verbally and I just signed the lease at this new rate. That was the rate I began renting at by the way. I have been told this new price multiple times and I even called to check that the paperwork was still being sent. There was some delays which was fine, I just wanted to be sure I didn't have to move in July but I had been considering it given the quality of the unit (lots of repairs and pest control issues). I honestly heard the new price and thought they were taking care of me as a tenant for being a good renter (paying on time, no problems, etc).

Then they called the other day and said that was a mistake and that I need to resign a more expensive lease. I find this unreasonable and asked if they were rescinding this offer. She said yes and asked who I talked to. I don't recall, it was several women in the office. I spoke and corresponded several times with the office. And I do have a new signed lease now. I would have spent this time looking for something else at the same rate or a little more expensive for better quality but I feel bamboozled by a lower rate, that is the sticker price for these apartments anyway.

It is not my fault that they "accidentally" sent the wrong price no more than it would be theirs if I broke my lease early.

What can I do? I want to keep the lower rate.