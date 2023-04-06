I came across a section of a 20-F (10-K equivalent) and it had the following information:

From the 20-F

Impairment test

Further to the continuing volatility in the shipping industry as discussed in Note 1(b), as well as a decrease in its market capitalization value, the Company tested its assets for impairment, as of December 31, 2022. For the purpose of IAS 36, the Company, which operates an integrated liner network, has one cash-generating unit (hereinafter: CGU), which consists of all of its operating assets. The Company estimated its recoverable amount on the basis of its value-in-use, using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

The Company’s assumptions were made for a period of five years (2023-2027) and a representative terminal year intended to reflect a long-term steady state. The key assumptions are set forth below:

A detailed cash flow for the abovementioned period, based upon the Company’s business plan.

Freight rates: expected to decrease in 2023 and to be further affected by industry’s supply and demand dynamics, as well as by macroeconomic trends and uncertainties.

Carried volume (TEUs): expected to increase over the projected period, in accordance with the Company’s fleet structure and business plan.

Bunkering costs: according to the future price curves of fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Charter hire rates: according to contractual rates in effect as of December 31, 2022, and estimated market rates for future renewals.

Post tax discount rate of 11.5%.

Long-term nominal growth rate of 2.5%.

Payment of tax at the Company’s corporate tax rate of 23%.

The impairment test resulted with a recoverable amount exceeding the carrying amount of the CGU, therefore, no impairment was recognized.

The Company believes that the assumptions used in its analysis are reasonable and appropriate, considering past experience and current market trends and expectations. However, such assumptions are highly subjective and there can be no assurance that the Company’s assumptions will materialize, or whether freight rates, charter rates and bunker costs will increase or decrease by any significant degree.

The part I don't understand:

Change by 100 bps in the following assumptions will result in an increase (decrease) in the recoverable amount of the CGU, as follows:

Discount Rate by 100bps: Increase: (625M) Decrease: 766M

Terminal Growth Rate by 100 bps: Increase: 512M, Decrease: (406M)

What does those increases/decreases represent?