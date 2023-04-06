I have noticed that the share trading platform I use performs their calculations differently from the program I use to monitor my accounts. For example:

s = shares held

g = gross amount per share

t = % tax withheld

x = FX rate

To get the dividend in £ my program appears to do:

p(s,g,t,x) = round(100 * s * g * ((100-t)/100) * x) / 100

However, the platform seems to do:

b(s,g,t,x) = floor( floor(100 * s * g * ((100-t)/100) ) * x) / 100

The platform is not doing:

b2(s,g,t,x) = floor(100 * s * g * ((100-t)/100) * x) / 100

s g t x p b b2 8.31173307 0.68 15 0.82855876 3.98 3.97 3.98 36.53630875 0.30 0 0.82360383 9.03 9.02 9.02 8.15730196 0.04 15 0.80973758 0.22 0.21 0.22 5.62811292 0.04 15 0.811864 0.16 0.15 0.15

Are any of these methods "wrong", or is the method of rounding open to financial institutions to choose as they please?

(In the back of my mind is the fraud scheme from "Office Space".)