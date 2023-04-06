Is there a way in Latvia to withdraw money from an e-wallet (such as Qiwi and ....) or an electronic payment system (such as PayPal, Skrill and ....) without using a bank account. Maybe some payment system has its own card or something like that?
Modified today
1Withdraw it to where?– RonJohn1 hour ago
You can certainly transfer PayPal funds to another user, if they accept payment that way. But eventually someone is going to want money that can be used outside of PayPal, and that means someone will have to go through a bank.– keshlam4 mins ago
