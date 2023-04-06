I have been working on a w2 most of my career and recently got the opportunity to work as an independent software developer for a firm on a 1099. I was thinking of setting up an S-corp as I think seriously of more independent opportunities.

Is there a checklist of things I should be aware of before jumping into this, as I am still researching this subject and the prospect / benefits and more clear relationship of the firms hiring me as a independent contractor vs an employee in the eyes of IRS make complete sense to me.

Note : I am posting a question here as most of the material I googled seem to be dishonest and trying to sell me something