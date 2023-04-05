0

Did anyone did wire transfer from Europe to Canada through the banks?

Europe is using IBAN code system for wire transfer. It has a 26 digit code. Canada is using SWIFT code system for wire transfer. Probably 15 digit code.

I am trying to make international wire transfer from Europe to Canada. The bank has one input line for IBAN code. How do I put information of SWIFT code equivalent to IBAN.

The following information for Canadian Banks are:

Swift code : AAAAAAAA (8-digits)

Clearing code: BBCCCCDDDDD (11-digits)

Institution number : CCCC (4-digits)

Transit number: DDDDD (5-digit)

Beneficiary number: EEEEEEE (7-digit)

My guess is that one line code (equivalent to IBAN) will be:

BBCCCCDDDDDEEEEEEE (18 - digit number)

Am I correct?

