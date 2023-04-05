0

My Mortgage keeps getting passed around between lenders and this was fine the first 3 times it happened in 4 years; but the fourth time, they shifted me to a lender that doesn't support Quicken, and now my transactions are all out of sync.

They've been passing my mortgage around like it's a joint in a high school bathroom in the 70s.

I want to know what is going on with my Mortgage in case Pass and Puff Trust, loses their data and I don't have anything to back up my end of the case with about how much money I already paid into this mess.

