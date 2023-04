I am not a US citizen, and I am currently not resident in the US. I lived and worked in the US between 2014 and 2016 and I have a 401(k) from that time. The 401(k) plan is being terminated and I am being asked to complete a distribution form.

Is it possible to open a rollover IRA as a non-resident alien of the US (and transfer the funds to this account)? Or am I now forced to withdraw to a cash account (with the income tax withholding and early withdrawal penalty)?