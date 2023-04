i have this stock more than 2 yrs and wont go up , im planning to sell covered calls all my shares just to return my capital ... example my ave is 5 and im planning to sell it at a strike price of 3 (cause the premium is enought to return my capital) and the expiration date is after a year. Is this ok??? (at this point i dont care if the stock rises after a year ive made up my mind) .... thank you