Property is in England. I have tenant who has given me their notice, they had a fixed term agreement that expired a few months ago they were looking to buy a house so we agreed they could just let it expire. Rather than doing for another whole year. The contract throughout said we both had to give two months notice, I figured they still had to give me that now, even when it expired, they want one month. Who is right here?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 13 times
New contributor
Seems like a legal question rather than one that's principally about money.– Robert Longson7 mins ago
