From time to time I receive a message on Twitter like the following:

tavis

Login URL...eth0033.c o m

login name...Adam1986

password...1986Adam

assets≈41BTC

Help me transfer 0.7btc to your brother

You don't have to tell me it's a scam. Of course it is.

But what is it? Is it an advance fee? Are they trying to gain access to any wallet I may use to connect? Is it something else?