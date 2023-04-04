0

The following is from Benjamin Graham's classic Security Analysis:

Examples of Analytical Judgments. In 1928 the public was offered a large issue of 6% noncumulative preferred stock of St. Louis-San Francisco Railway Company priced at 100. The record showed that in no year in the company’s history had earnings been equivalent to as much as 1 and 1/2 times the fixed charges and preferred dividends combined. The application of well-established standards of selection to the facts in this case would have led to the rejection of the issue as insufficiently protected.

I don't see how these numbers alone justify the claim since I don't understand much of the jargon. My guess is that the 6% and 100 figures are red herrings and that the essential data is the "1 and 1/2," since if it were 1 it would have zero margin of safety, whereas at 1.5 it would be getting close to having sufficient margin, but not quite. Any help is appreciated, thank you.

Improve this question
New contributor
Hank Igoe is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Hank Igoe is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy