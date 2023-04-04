The following is from Benjamin Graham's classic Security Analysis:

Examples of Analytical Judgments. In 1928 the public was offered a large issue of 6% noncumulative preferred stock of St. Louis-San Francisco Railway Company priced at 100. The record showed that in no year in the company’s history had earnings been equivalent to as much as 1 and 1/2 times the fixed charges and preferred dividends combined. The application of well-established standards of selection to the facts in this case would have led to the rejection of the issue as insufficiently protected.

I don't see how these numbers alone justify the claim since I don't understand much of the jargon. My guess is that the 6% and 100 figures are red herrings and that the essential data is the "1 and 1/2," since if it were 1 it would have zero margin of safety, whereas at 1.5 it would be getting close to having sufficient margin, but not quite. Any help is appreciated, thank you.