Let's consider a pair of currencies, e.g. EUR -> USD. Are there one or several interbank currency exchange rates?

I see that both Revolut and OFX claim to use the interbank currency exchange rate, but when I look at their exchange rate, they differ slightly (e.g., currently, 1 EUR = 1.0935 USD on Revolut vs. 1 EUR = 1.0949 USD on OFX). I don't know whether this is due to quote lag or different interbank currency exchange rates.