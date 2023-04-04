We have an unusual situation with the mortgage interest deduction limit. We moved late in the year; as a result, we had two mortgages, #1 and #2. #1 was most of the year and had a typical amount of interest. #2 was late in the year, and as a result had a relatively high balance with almost no interest paid. Mortgage #1 is easily under the debt limit from publication 936; #2 isn’t.

Because of this, when we fill out table 1 in publication 936, much of mortgage #1’s interest gets disallowed. #2 adds debt but almost no interest.

I notice that publication 936 defines main home and second home like this:

Main home. You can have only one main home at any one time. This is the home where you ordinarily live most of the time. Second home. A second home is a home that you choose to treat as your second home.

May we just… NOT “choose to treat” #2 as our second home? If it is omitted the overall effect is positive, since much more of #1’s interest is allowed and #2 had very little interest anyway.