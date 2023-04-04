I inherited stock 15 years ago with a basis of $54, most recently at $498. I just read an article which discussed selling and immediately repurchasing the same stock to establish a higher cost basis, but did not mention selling at a loss. That makes no sense to me since selling would immediately generate the capital gains tax, which bumps me into the next tax bracket. Is there a scenario in which it makes sense to sell and repurchase if I want to hold onto the stock, other than using to offset any current losses?
3You mention tax brackets; in order to answer this question correctly we need to know where in the world you are and what laws/taxes apply. Can you edit your question to include a location tag?– yoozer81 hour ago
2Tax brackets are marginal so even if you were just $1 below the limit of one, the next bracket applies only to the income above the limit (not your entire income, as some people erroneously think). There are some cases where bumping your AGI above some limit has other undesired effects (like eliminating certain deductions). All that said, no, there is likely no benefit to selling and buying now to reset your basis. Sell when you actually want the money, or when you want to get rid of that particular stock.– nobody1 hour ago
1If you are in the United States, does this answer your question? money.stackexchange.com/q/29096/36669– yoozer851 mins ago
It’s April. You know now that you are at the very top of your existing bracket?– JTP - Apologise to Monica ♦32 mins ago
