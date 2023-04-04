I inherited stock 15 years ago with a basis of $54, most recently at $498. I just read an article which discussed selling and immediately repurchasing the same stock to establish a higher cost basis, but did not mention selling at a loss. That makes no sense to me since selling would immediately generate the capital gains tax, which bumps me into the next tax bracket. Is there a scenario in which it makes sense to sell and repurchase if I want to hold onto the stock, other than using to offset any current losses?