According to the CA Code of Regulations Title 22 section 4340-1, the FTB and EDD (Franchise Tax Board and Employment Development Department, respectively) can demand that an employer provide the DE-4 under "necessary" circumstances (subsection (e)).

Subsection (c) of the same section says that if your W-4 and DE-4 both meet reporting requirements, your W-4 to the IRS satisfies the state reporting requirement as well. It doesn't say if your company can elect to send your DE-4 even if not required (which they may do if it's allowed, just so they don't have to check every form for compliance). If one or the other doesn't conform, the DE-4 must be filed with the EDD.

Your withholding amounts, regardless of whether your DE-4 is sent to the EDD, is reported quarterly. So in any event, the FTB/EDD/IRS will know exactly how much has been withheld from your pay. If your concern is with them having other information, they're going to have all of that as well, whether from the DE-4 or from other documents. If you're concerned with the "under the penalties of perjury" part, just don't go crazy with intentionally underwithholding. The W-4 and DE-4 forms are commonly adjusted in an attempt to get more accurate withholding (even if it means making an "untrue" selection).