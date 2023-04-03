0

The DE 4 is used to compute the amount of taxes to be withheld from your wages, by your employer, to accurately reflect your state tax withholding obligation.

My question is, do employers simply use this as a guide to determine the amount to withhold from employees paychecks? Or do they actually submit this form to the CA government?

Let me give a concrete example.

Employee Adam gets hired at XYZ corp. He fills out a DE 4 form and marks himself exempt (because he did not owe any wages last year, and expects to owe none this year).

Does XYZ corp ...

  1. Send the DE 4 form to CA government? ... or
  2. Not send the DE4 form to CA, and only use it themselves as a reference for remembering to not withhold any tax when they cut paychecks to Adam
  • Why would it matter to you?
    – littleadv
    45 mins ago

According to the CA Code of Regulations Title 22 section 4340-1, the FTB and EDD (Franchise Tax Board and Employment Development Department, respectively) can demand that an employer provide the DE-4 under "necessary" circumstances (subsection (e)).

Subsection (c) of the same section says that if your W-4 and DE-4 both meet reporting requirements, your W-4 to the IRS satisfies the state reporting requirement as well. It doesn't say if your company can elect to send your DE-4 even if not required (which they may do if it's allowed, just so they don't have to check every form for compliance). If one or the other doesn't conform, the DE-4 must be filed with the EDD.

Your withholding amounts, regardless of whether your DE-4 is sent to the EDD, is reported quarterly. So in any event, the FTB/EDD/IRS will know exactly how much has been withheld from your pay. If your concern is with them having other information, they're going to have all of that as well, whether from the DE-4 or from other documents. If you're concerned with the "under the penalties of perjury" part, just don't go crazy with intentionally underwithholding. The W-4 and DE-4 forms are commonly adjusted in an attempt to get more accurate withholding (even if it means making an "untrue" selection).

  • 1
    More to the point, the DE4/W4 are used by the employers to cover their own a$$ets if an employee tries to shift blame/penalties for underwithholding, they will not hesitate to pull the form out if needed to prove that it's your fault (the OP).
    – littleadv
    27 mins ago

