I asked a similar question here and was redirected to this site. I am a postdoctoral trainee (not a student) on a fellowship at a US university. I have no documentation of my fellowship money other than my paystub and a stipend letter. I will receive no tax forms for this, which I verified with my benefits office. They won't otherwise advise me on taxes. My paystub indicates a "Stipend for Health Allowance" and a "Stipend for Living Expenses". All of the former goes to my health insurance and some of the latter as well. My net income is exactly the same as before the fellowship, but 8-10x more money is allocated toward health insurance, again most of it from the "Stipend for Health Allowance". Paying taxes on that former stipend would therefore seem to me to be punitive. Can someone please clarify this situation? Apparently, this is common at my university.
This is related, does it answer your question? money.stackexchange.com/questions/156116/…– littleadv47 mins ago
Thanks. It's related, but I am specifically talking about my health insurance amount that is built into my gross pay as I mention, and that is 8x higher (for exactly the same health insurance) as before the fellowship, hence my confusion.– user256152338 mins ago
Perhaps the health insurance amount isn't taxable? Am I reading this right? irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/…– user256152333 mins ago
what exactly are you reading there?– littleadv31 mins ago
1 Answer
As covered in this answer, postdoc fellowship grants are taxable income in the US.
My net income is exactly the same as before the fellowship, but 8-10x more money is allocated toward health insurance, again most of it from the "Stipend for Health Allowance". Paying taxes on that former stipend would therefore seem to me to be punitive
Welcome to the US. If you're a US taxpayer, you could deduct health-related expenses on your Form 1040 Schedule A line 1. If you are not a US taxpayer (you're filing 1040NR) then you cannot deduct these expenses.
The income in either way is taxable.