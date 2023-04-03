As covered in this answer, postdoc fellowship grants are taxable income in the US.

My net income is exactly the same as before the fellowship, but 8-10x more money is allocated toward health insurance, again most of it from the "Stipend for Health Allowance". Paying taxes on that former stipend would therefore seem to me to be punitive

Welcome to the US. If you're a US taxpayer, you could deduct health-related expenses on your Form 1040 Schedule A line 1. If you are not a US taxpayer (you're filing 1040NR) then you cannot deduct these expenses.

The income in either way is taxable.