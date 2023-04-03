0

On trading view, I get the idea that if closing price is less than the opening price, then we will get a red candlestick on the price chart, and if closing price is greater than opening price, then we will get a green candlestick. But what determines the color of volume bar that is at the bottom of the chart. Does volume bar always gets the color of the candlestick or can there be a mismatch between the two?

  • I saw this answer (money.stackexchange.com/questions/117889/…) and the the answer mentions that green bars represent days when price rose. what does the user mean by that? Prices rose in respect to opening prices or previous day's closing pricec.
