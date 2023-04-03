I live in the US, but the parent company of my employer is headquartered in France. It's a privately held corporation, and I received some stock as a bonus a few years ago.

Last year they underwent some kind of reorganization, and as a result I received a cash dividend.

I'm working on my 2022 US taxes, and I'm not sure how to report this. I didn't receive a 1099. I received a French form 2777. I can't understand anything on it, since it's written in French. I took French in high school 45 years ago, so I only speak it un peu.

I'm using TurboTax Deluxe to do my taxes, I have no idea what I need to enter and where. I've always been able to do my own taxes -- the most complicated thing I've ever had is a 10K from a limited partnership. Is it time to give up and go to H&R Block to deal with this?